Bayer launches multivitamin Supradyn Immuno

04 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Supradyn Immuno+, the multivitamin brand Supradyn from Bayer, was recently launched through an innovative educational campaign. Conceived by Lowe Lintas, the campaign is rooted in the growing importance of immunity boosting in an age of new infections.

Said Sandeep Verma, Country Head, India, Bayer Consumer Health Division: “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused consumers to reset their focus, making immunity key for every household. This presented a need for an authority to come in and help simplify and educate how people could ensure maximum immunity. The launch of Immuno+ marks an important milestone for Supradyn which in its six-decade-long rich legacy has been helping consumers make self-care more accessible.”

Added Tasneem Ali, Executive Director, Lowe Lintas: “We are delighted to be a part of the launch of Supradyn’s Immuno+, a milestone, that brings to light a timely conversation around boosting immunity in a simple yet memorable form. Our take on the brief from get-go was to create a campaign that not only educates our audiences but also gives them a first-hand solution. The light-hearted film will make the consumer stop and reflect on ways to achieve 100% immunity confidence.”