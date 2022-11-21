Ayushmann Khurrana promotes Titan Eye+

21 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Titan Eye+ has released its latest campaign with brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the ad is devoid of voice-overs and dialogues and uses the signature Titan symphony to deliver the key messages.

Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head EyeCare Division, Titan Company Ltd. said: “It is our ongoing effort to lead consumer conversation in the eyewear category that’s often dominated by price and discount. It is our perspective that Indian consumers are value-conscious and not merely price-conscious. Titan Eye+ provides great value for money with expertise in eye testing, care in recommending the correct solution and a wide choice starting Rs. 999 – making us India’s most trusted eyewear retailer with a 4.9 / 5 rating on google. That we could say all this, without uttering a single word makes this truly enjoyable.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South: “Brands like Titan Eye + that deliver consumer delight at all touchpoints, do generate a great word of mouth. And our very talented team on Titan Eye+ came up with the idea of what better expression for word of mouth, than whistling the beloved Titan tune. The idea had instant likability and took a lot of detailing and designing with the director, to deliver the message charmingly.”