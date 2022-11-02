Anshuman Misra joins Graphic India as EVP and Country Head

By Our Staff

Graphic India, an Indian-themed character entertainment company, has appointed media executive Anshuman Misra as executive vice president (EVP) and Country Head for India.

In his new role, Misra will be working closely with global Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sharad Devarajan to expand the company’s operations in the region across animation, live action and the metaverse, to further Graphic India’s mission of creating original Indian superheroes, mythological worlds, and character entertainment franchises.

Said Devarajan: “Anshuman Misra has a proven track record as a media leader who has established some of the most iconic brands and businesses in India. I am thrilled and honoured to bring his wealth of experience to Graphic India as we expand our mission to create characters, heroes and stories that are uniquely Indian, but entertaining and inspiring to audiences around the world. India has the world’s largest youth population and its time it shared an equivalent portion of the annual $100 billion-dollar global character entertainment and licensing industry.”