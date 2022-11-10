Amazon Pay film to show ease of digital payments

10 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Amazon Pay, an online payments processing service owned by Amazon, unveiled the second leg of its digital campaign #AbHarDinHuaAasan to celebrate the way digital payments simplify lives. The campaign film portrays day-to-day instances where merchants experience the convenience of Amazon Pay.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikas Bansal, Whole Time Director – Amazon Pay India said: “Our aim is to simplify lives and fulfil aspirations by solving the payments and financial needs of every Indian. We make digital payments trusted, convenient, fast and frictionless, and enable the widest choice of payment options for both our merchants and customers. Our continued focus is to empower SMBs and micro-merchants through payment tools and solutions which help enhance their digital payment experience across multiple customer touchpoints. #AbHarDinHuaAasan is our endeavor to raise awareness and further strengthens the need of adoption of digital payments and encourage every merchant, customer, old or young to transact seamlessly.”