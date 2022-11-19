AFAA announces’Changemakers For Good Awards’

18 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) Chairman Srinivasan Swamy announced a set of unique new awards called Changemakers For Good Awards in in Taipei at the inaugural session of the fifth DigiAsia.

Said Swamy: “Technology must empower change for good. And we must acknowledge such change and such Changemakers For Good. This power to communicate change for good is what sets us apart from any other industry in the world. We can change mindsets and help save the environment and help change behaviour regarding domestic violence and gender stereotypes and animal abuse and so many other things. Yes, we are the Changemakers For Good. And to recognise, salute and encourage these Changemakers For Good amongst us, AFAA is instituting a unique and inspirational set of awards called the Changemakers For Good Awards.”