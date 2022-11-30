AdLift bags mandate for TheLabelLife

29 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

AdLift, a digital marketing agency, has won the Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife, an online fashion store. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and Content strategy services that will help fuel visibility and awareness of the brand and its vast range of products.

Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder, AdLift said: “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand’s digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhi Kasliwal, Director, TheLabelLife added: “TheLabelLife is a leading lifestyle brand and is growing aggressively in the ever-evolving fashion industry. We are a brand that understands apt styling- relevant styling for every occasion – and that is what sets us apart. We are excited about this partnership with AdLift and are looking forward to some engaging and result oriented campaigns.”