Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches campaign

22 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has announced the launch of its campaign #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer to communicate the benefits of Activ Fit, an insurance plan that is tailored specifically for the young and healthy audience. It has partnered with influencer and actor, Ali Fazal, for the same.

Said Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance: “Millennials today account for over 34% of our population. We at ABHICL, see a huge potential in this under-penetrated segment. #FitnessKaUltimateInfluencer has been created to establish positive engagement with the young population by informing them about Activ Fit, a plan especially designed for the young and healthy. It rewards their healthy lifestyle with attractive and instant discounts along with HealthReturnsTM and plays the role of an ultimate influencer of fitness in their lives. The campaign re-affirms our commitment of being a “HealthFirst” company that aspires to go beyond traditional health insurance practices.”