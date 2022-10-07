WPP acquires branding agency Passport

07 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

WPP has announced the acquisition of Passport Brand Design, a leading brand design agency based in Southern California.

Said Eric Campbell, VMLY&R Global President: “Our ambitions for network growth reflect the best-in-class range of capabilities we continually offer our clients. This move will expand our network’s brand design expertise, which is essential in determining how brands visually show up in compelling new ways in the world and build a connected consumer experience.”

Added Natalie Taormina, CEO of Passport: “It is a great honour to join a global team of passionate branding and business experts. Nearly twenty years ago, we founded Passport on the mission that great creative output is a result of a great team connection and respect. When the agency is happy, the client is happy. VMLY&R shares this ethos, and with the strength of its global network and WPP’s vision, Passport intends to continue that mission.”

Said Mark Read, CEO of WPP: “With consumer expectations at an all-time high, defining a brand’s characteristics and identity has a major impact on its ability to succeed in today’s world. Passport brings extensive experience in delivering strategic positioning and creative execution across all touchpoints that will greatly benefit our clients. I’m delighted to welcome its people to WPP.”