W+K powers Vida V1 campaign

12 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Electric scooter Vida V1 has been launched with an ad campaign across Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The campaign, led by the brand platform of “Make Way”, was conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy’s Delhi office, and is expected to cover formats both offline and online.

Speaking on the new campaign, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head – Business Growth, Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “Our endeavour is to create a brand that is empowering, inclusive and optimistic. Vida is a truly new-age global brand that resonates with customers across the world and is authentic and progressive. Vida has a distinct brand identity with a tagline ‘Make Way’, which is a call to action for the global changemakers. The pre-launch brief was to bring out our philosophy of being right, rather than rushing to be the first in the market. Subsequently, the launch will focus on bringing out our philosophy of driving change and introduce our segment disrupting propositions to grow the category.

Commenting on the campaign, Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy India, added: “There is always a different high, when you get to launch a new age product or a brand, which is the ask of the society or need of the future. We are extremely happy to have found a great brand voice for Vida which is sticky, quirky and youthful. We are happy the way the pre-launch and launch has panned out and we all at W+K are excited to take this wonderful narrative forward in the coming months”