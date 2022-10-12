W+K appoints Anirban Roy as head of strategic planning

11 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Wieden+Kennedy India has bolstered its leadership team by bringing in Anirban Roy, to head Strategic Planning for its Delhi and Mumbai offices.

In his last role, he was heading Strategic Planning for McCann Worldgroup in Delhi. Prior to which he has worked at Ogilvy and Saatchi. He has worked in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Manila, where he steered strategic conversations at Nestle, Yum Foods, BMW, Amazon, Coke, Unilever, among others. He has also helped script the brand narrative for some of India’s unicorn start-ups like Licious & Flipkart.

Commenting on the hire, Ayesha Ghosh, President W+K India said: “With Anirban’s valuable perspective, we intend to steer the fundamental brand thinking and look forward to building lasting brand relationships. While we’ll always have room for brands that want to do short term projects, the real test of an agency lies in building brands over years, like W+K has done with Indigo. Anirban has steered important brand conversations for many big MNC clients, as well as for start-ups and in doing so has helped them fetch Effie, Cannes, AME, Kyoorius and D&AD awards. I’m really excited to see him at work at W+K.”

Added Santosh Padhi, CCO W+K India: “Client, Creative, Account Management and Strategic Planning are the four key pillars of advertising that build and hold the foundation of a brand and help grow their business. I’m happy that we now have the fourth pillar in order, with Anirban, to help our brands grow stronger, bigger and bolder.”