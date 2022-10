VMLY&R creates campaign for Pearson Test of English

28 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

VMLY&R India has conceptualised and enabled a campaign for Pearson, the British multinational education company, on the Pearson Test of English -“PTE Kar, Befikar‘’.

Said Nikita Parmar, Creative Director – VMLY&R India: “PTE is different. An unbiased test which is more like a friend or a mentor who pushes you to do your best while you stay stress-free or ‘Befikar.’ The aim is to make PTE synonymous with being stress-free, so we thought what is it that resonates with ‘Befikar,’ and the whistle tune was born. We tend to whistle when we are at our relaxed best. PTE’s signature tune will remind and assure people to appear worry-free for the test and pursue their dreams.”