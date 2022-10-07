Vigor Media bags PR mandate for ArEx Labs

07 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Vigor Media Worldwide has bagged the PR mandate for ArEx Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company. The role of the image management firm will be to build a strategic communication framework for ArEx Laboratories and further strengthen its indomitable leadership positioning in the industry.

Said Sharique Khan, Senior Vice President – India Formulation Business, ArEx Laboratories: “We aim to further strengthen our presence in the Indian and global markets. At this exciting juncture, we are pleased to join hands and partner with Vigor Media Worldwide. As they possess vast experience in the world of media and communication, they will surely help us connect with all our stakeholders much effectively.”

Commenting on winning the PR mandate of ArEx Laboratories, Nilanjan Chakrobarty, CEO, Vigor Media Worldwide added: “We are excited and proud to be associated with ArEx Laboratories, which has earned a reputation for high-quality standards. As they are all set to expand their wings globally, our extensive experience in media, marketing and communication will surely assist them in achieving their business goals.”