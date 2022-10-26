V-Guard electronics launches digital film

By Our Staff

V-Guard Industries, the consumer electronics company, has released a digital film for Diwali. The film, conceptualised by Ralph&Das, illustrates how the hearts of the loved ones could be lit up during celebrations.

Commenting on the ad film, Nandagopal Nair, Brand and Communication Head, V-Guard Industries said: “The festival of lights is a time when the family looks forward to coming together, bonding together and revelling in the festivities. This film celebrates the selfless, unconditional love that we have for our near and dear ones.”

Added Anil Ralph Thomas, Chief Creative Officer, Ralph&Das: “If the isolation during the pandemic has reminded us of anything, it is the virtue of affirmation. That it is truly the ones we love and those who love us unselfishly are the ones we need to hold dear and near. This is what this film attempts to showcase”