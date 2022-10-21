TVS Credit announces Diwali contest

By Our Staff

TVS Credit is celebrating Diwali festivities with its ongoing campaign, Magical Diwali. Through this integrated marketing campaign, targeted at loan seekers and its brand followers, the company is offering exciting prizes worth Rs 10 lakh on the purchase of products financed with a TVS Credit loan. Participation in the contest is open to customers across India from October 1-24, 2022.

Commenting on the campaign, Charandeep Singh, Head of Marketing, said: “With the right mix of content, and exciting offers used in the Magical Diwali campaign, we expect to further strengthen our position as a dependable partner that drives customer delight by providing easy access to finance. TVS Credit family wishes its customers an incredibly happy festive season.”