TOI launches video with Brut India

21 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The Times of India has launched a video with Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman Executive Committee of BCCL in collaboration with Brut India, a digital video publisher, that takes the viewer through a tour of TOI’s Mumbai office, its newsrooms, and the editorial meetings and then gives a glance into the printing press of the Times Group.

Informs a communique: “The video continues with Sivakumar surprising and delighting readers by getting onto a bicycle and distributing TOI to their houses. He then sits down to discuss some of the challenges and future of TOI and how TOI is trying to address the need of its readers in this era of fake news. He talks about the credibility and authenticity of the news as well as the power of the printed word in the age of fake news. He also emphasised how TOI delivers curated news that can be consumed in 30 minutes every morning rather than scrolling through a deluge of digital news and information that may or may not be accurate.”

Said Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman Executive Committee, BCCL: “It is understanding the whole magic in this– the back story of how so many people at clockwork precision come together every single day to make your morning paper come alive and prepare you for the day ahead. Because print is the final word on the most authentic and credible news.”