Times Network elevates Gaurav Dhawan as CRO

28 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Times Network has announced Gaurav Dhawan as its Chief Revenue Officer. He will spearhead the Network’s broadcast ad revenue operations and drive monetisation strategy for the bouquet of channels across Hindi and English news and Entertainment and branded content. GD, as he’s popular known, is a Times Network stalwart having been part of the core team that launched Times Now in 2005.

Said MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network: “Given Gaurav’s successful background leading go-to-market teams and his relentless focus that drives sustained growth, the decision to move him into the Chief Revenue Officer role was clear. He’s already proven to be a strong leader and I’m confident he will continue to drive our strong revenue growth strategy.”