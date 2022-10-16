Tata Capital unveils its latest digital campaign to promote home loans

14 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Capital, the financial services company of the Tata group, has unveiled a digital campaign this festive season to promote its online home loan offerings. The film, developed by Infectious, is targeted towards the younger generation aspiring to live in their own homes.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Tata Capital said: “As we approach the festive season, this campaign is our way of celebrating and offering innovative digital solutions to customers. The campaign highlights how quick loan solutions can help people get home loans easily, digitally and at competitive interest rates.”