Tasva brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday in ad

17 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Tasva has announced the launch of ‘Ek Naya Nazariya’, its multimedia platform campaign film with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather, the film is shot by Shashanka Chaturvedi and photographer Tarun Khiwal.

Said Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA added, “Our first campaign film has been perfectly timed to capture the festive fervour across the country. The campaign was conceived to showcase TASVA’s fresh take on the Indian celebratory experience as well as present a novel way of thinking and we’re certain that our brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday will create enthusiasm and affinity for TASVA, amongst our discerning consumers.”