Taneira launches campaign for sarees this Diwali

17 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Taneira, a Tata product, has unveiled a special campaign titled ‘The Homecoming’ for its range of sarees.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Taneira said: “Sarees are a 5000 years old category and a traditional ensemble which receives comparatively higher interest during the peak of the festive season. Our aim is to encourage the audience to embrace their traditions in their own ways and celebrate the festivities with their loved ones. With the launch of ‘The Homecoming’, we invite all the women in India to embrace the beautiful six yards this Diwali with Taneira’s extensive range of festive sarees that are design differentiated and suit the choices of women across all age groups, presenting them with unique looks for all kinds of festivities.”