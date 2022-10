Suryakumar Yadav to endorse Pintola again

31 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Superfood brand Pintola has announced yet another collaboration with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to endorse its range of nut butter and rice cake across platforms.

Said Anand, owner of Pintola: “We are extremely thrilled to renew our faith with India’s renowned cricketer Suryakumar Yadav who is without a doubt fast emerging as the most consistent batter in the Indian cricket team off late, His innovative approach and pursuit for excellence riding on his unique ability to hit the ball to any corner of the grounds. He truly embodies the values of the brand, something that seamlessly resonates with the idea of Pintola, which is has a holistic range of nut butter and extends much in the future that poses an apt step towards touching the new realms of healthy eating and living.”