Sourav Ganguly is Bandhan Bank Brand Ambassador

14 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Bandhan Bank has announced that it has roped in Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Ambassador. Ganguly will help amplify the brand message of the Bank and endorse the products and services of the Bank.

Commenting on the development, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, “Sourav has been one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team due to his foresight, dedication and commitment to the game. There is a lot of congruence in the values that Sourav and Bandhan Bank embody. He is also a global icon and commands respect from all quarters. We are confident that this partnership will help us garner more attention, leading to greater awareness of the brand, and thus propelling us further in our growth story. This association is another step towards connecting strongly with consumers across the spectrum and reinforcing our ongoing mission of inclusive banking.”