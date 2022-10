Sony rebrands channel portfolio

27 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with Sony’s global ethos.

According to N P Singh, MD & CEO, SPNI: “The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well. The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel.”