Sony Pictures bags TV & Digital rights for DFB-Pokal

18 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has bagged the exclusive media rights to broadcast the 2022-23 season of the DFB-Pokal. The broadcaster will get the exclusive rights to televise the league across the Indian subcontinent – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. The partnership will also give SPN the rights to live-stream all the matches on onyLIV.

Beginning with the 2nd Round which kicks off today (October 18), SPN’s sports channels will broadcast the main part of this year’s DFB-Pokal season. The competition brings together 64 teams from multiple leagues across Germany, including Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2 and 3rd Division as well as lower tier regional leagues. The title of the DFB-Pokal holds importance at the European conference level, as the winner secures qualification into the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Notes a communique: “The 80th edition of the DFB-Pokal will witness reigning champions RB Leipzig defend their maiden title against some of the greatest German teams. Fans will also get a chance to witness one of the most revered Spanish footballing legends, Xabi Alonso, take the mantle of manager for Bayer Leverkusen. DFB-Pokal’s most successful team, Bayern Munich is off to a good start and with the inclusion of star player Sadio Mane, they will look forward to replicating their Bundesliga form in this league.”