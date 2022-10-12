Sony Kal Hindi launches on Xumo in US

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), has announced that Sony Kal Hindi, a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, has launched on Xumo, an American over-the-top internet television service. This comes on the heels of Sony Kal Hindi’s debut on TCL Channel in the US and Canada in August.

Said Jaideep Janakiram, SVP, International Business- Head of the Americas, SPN: “After Sony Kal’s successful launch in the US as one of the first South Asian FAST channel in the region, we’re excited to grow the reach of the channel. Now Xumo customers in the US and Canada will be able to enjoy free access to our robust lineup of premium South Asian content that is subtitled and available across multiple devices.”

Added Stefan Van Engen, SVP of programming and partnerships at Xumo: “The Sony Kal Hindi channel on Xumo is the perfect complement to our rich library of internationally-focused content from key regions around the world. There’s a growing interest in programming like this, and our ability to deliver premium, subtitled South Asian content to millions of viewers across several popular genres is a valuable addition.”