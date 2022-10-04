Research & Ranking launches educational campaign

03 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Research & Ranking, the equity investment advisory brand and a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has announced the launch of its educational campaign #ShareBazaarKaRavan. The video has been shot and edited by its Creative Agency Smart Magic Productions.

The film stars senior members of the management including Sham Srinivas – VP, Marketing as Ravan and Jaspreet Singh Arora – Chief Investment Officer as the Hero who offers guidance (Marg Darshan) to investors.

Speaking on the launch, Srinivas said: “Dassera is one of the most important festivals of India and has high recall across the country. Hence, we have created a character called ‘Share Bazaar Ka Ravan’. Each of his ten heads represents a common mistake made by investors. By using this metaphor, we have created a campaign that not only resonates with Indians but also demystifies jargon. We understand and appreciate that denizens of Bharat prefer to watch videos in languages of their choice, hence the dialogues are in Hindi. We are also exploring the possibility of creating videos in other Indian languages. We are delighted to share that this innovative campaign has been received very well by our target audience.”