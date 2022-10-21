Ranveer Singh in Manyavar ad again

21 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Manyavar is back with their new film under the #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign with actor Ranveer Singh.

Commenting on the association, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “ We are celebrating Diwali after two years of the pandemic and we hope people go all out to celebrate the occasion. Manyavar’s new digital film is a fun take on festivities by Ranveer Singh calling himself a ‘Patakha’ that can burst any time. With his spectacular timing and screen presence, this is an effort to emphasize on our messaging of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ and we are confident our audience will enjoy watching it.”