Qyou Media to acquire majority in Maxamtech Digital Ventures

21 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Qyou Media India has announced that it has executed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a six-year-old India-based venture creating technology and games for the mobile gaming industry. Maxamtech currently operates, via its proprietary platform Gaming 360, a variety of gaming destinations for companies including Vodafone and Glance.

Commenting on the acquisition, Xerxes Mullen, Founder, Maxamtech Digital Ventures, said: “We have been looking for the right partner to take our business to the next level. Gaming continues to be one of the biggest opportunities in the Indian media and entertainment segment and we feel completely aligned with the Qyou Media and Qyou Media India management team on how we can really grow our operation in a smart and profitable way. We couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey together.”

Added Qyou Media Inc. Global CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis, added: “We originally met the Maxamtech founders over a year ago. Right away we knew there could be a powerful combination of their technology and gaming know-how with our ability to reach young audiences on a mass scale that has now surpassed 125 million weekly viewers. As we push forward into 2023 to create greater opportunities to leverage our audience reach with new products for monetisation and interactivity, it was a natural fit to bring this into our business more directly.”