New campaign by Dainik Bhaskar

03 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The Dainik Bhaskar group has announced a new advertising campaign titled ‘Sachchi Baat, Bedhadak’. Notes a communique: “With the symbol of a pen, torch and fist, where the pen denotes impartial journalism, the torch is a symbol of the light and the fist the signage of the loud voice to protest untruth, the objective of the ‘Sachchi Baat, Bedhadak’ campaign is also to underline the faith of the people towards truth and courage.”

Commenting on the campaign, Dainik Bhaskar Group Promoter Director Girish Agarwaal, said: “Dainik Bhaskar has always been known to push the boundaries when it comes to courageous journalism and its impact on the lives of our readers. This national campaign aptly titled ‘Sachchi Baat, Bedhadak’ commemorates and reinforces this fearless journalistic ethos. We are proud of our team that has embraced this campaign wholeheartedly and brought to life the age-old saying – the pen is mightier than the sword.”