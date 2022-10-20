Network Advertising & Whisper Media partner with Vinod Cookware

By Our Staff

Vinod Cookware kitchenware brands, along with its AOR, Network Advertising, is going mainstream by partnering with Whisper Media for a series of In-Content Advertisements (ICA) in the festive season. In addition to the ICA ads, the brand will also be running quarter-page ads in mainline newspapers ‘Hindustan Times’ and ‘Hindustan’ to promote its Platinum Series and Pressure Cookers.

Said Priya Jacob, President- Media, Network Advertising Pvt Ltd: “The campaign is designed to maximise the Reach of the brand’s promise of being an intelligent cookware in our target markets. We believe that this campaign will establish Vinod Cookware as a trusted and intelligent cookware partner for our consumers.”

Added LS Krishnan, CEO & Director, Whisper Media India: “Vinod Cookware has associated with Whisper Media In Content Advertising (ICA) since its inception and it is heartening to know that the format has worked for them. Vinod Cookware has been a pioneer in using this format and this reflects its ethos in doing disruptive innovations, be it on the product side or Media. The attention that Whisper ICA delivers enhances the message and brand recall in the era of clutter and short attention spans. We are privileged to be associated with Vinod Cookware.”