Mia Jewellery by Tanishq launches campaign for festive season

12 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Mia, the jewellery brand from Tanishq, has launched a new campaign for the festive season. Mia’s festive film, ‘This is Me’, is conceptualised by Famous Innovations.

Notes a communique: “The brand symbolises the modern Indian woman achiever, who is fiercely independent, liberated, is confident about her choices, a go-getter and whose aura lights up everyone’s lives. Mia by Tanishq believes that expressing oneself is a journey and it deserves to be celebrated and with every piece of fine jewellery Mia Woman buys, wears or gifts, she celebrates being herself. Mia woman has a unique sense of style, which is not just powerful but is also a true reflection of their indomitable spirit. Mia stands for living freely as your true self, celebrating those who already do, and inspiring millions more.”