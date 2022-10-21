Mastercard launches campaign to woo tourists to Sri Lanka

21 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Mastercard has launched the ‘Sri Lanka with Love’ campaign to encourage Indian tourists to explore the vast array of experiences offered by the beleaguered island nation.

Said Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism, Sri Lanka: “The mix of unique experiences, cultural and geographical proximity and affordability make Sri Lanka one of the most preferred international tourism destinations for Indian travellers. On top of this, Mastercard’s ‘Sri Lanka with Love’ campaign will provide even greater value to Indian tourists for their spends during their trip. We are confident that this partnership will go a long way towards re-establishing Sri Lanka’s credibility as a safe and affordable tourism destination.”

Added Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard: “The authentic and diverse experiences offered by the island country make it one of the most desirable holiday destinations. Between January-September 2022, Indian travellers comprised more than 16 percent of all international arrivals to Sri Lanka. Moreover, as socioeconomic conditions in Sri Lanka improve, Mastercard is delighted to offer Mastercard cardholders in India an array of meaningful rewards and experiences to entice them to visit Sri Lanka again, or for the first time.”