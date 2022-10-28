Madison wins media AOR of Godrej & Boyce

28 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, has just announced the win of Godrej & Boyce integrated Media AOR. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and the agency will handle the entire gamut of Media including TV, Print, Social Media, Digital, Performance Marketing, OOH and Activations.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Senior Vice President and Head – Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce said: “Madison World has been an industry leader in the realm of communications for several years, now. During the pitch, we observed a lot of synergies, brand resonance and a strong intent by the Madison team to work on Godrej & Boyce. We couldn’t have thought of a better ally to further business metrics and propel brand growth.”

Commenting on this development Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World added: “My association with Godrej goes back to 1985, even before Madison came into being and I am delighted that Madison World has won this business in a competitive pitch and G&B has found our expertise and capabilities a cut above the rest and handed over the media AOR of this much respected Company to us. We look forward to growing their brands with our innovative and Client First approach.”