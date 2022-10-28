Luxmi Tea undergoes makeover

28 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Luxmi Tea, owned by the Chatterjees of Kolkata, gets a 360-degree makeover this year. With a new logo, new packaging and innovative new blends, the brand takes on a new avatar of Luxmi Estates for its products, and showcases the brand’s legacy, origin story and focus towards wellness.

Speaking about this new avatar, Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director, Luxmi Tea Group, said: “Change is the only constant, and to move onwards and upwards, evolution becomes imperative. We are grateful for the overwhelming love Luxmi Tea has received over the years, and we believe it to be our duty to upgrade into the best versions of ourselves for our consumers. Luxmi Estates has the essence of Luxmi Tea, along with an added flair of wellness, growth and abundance. This new avatar is here to spread our message of wellness far and wide and empower others to unlock their truest, healthiest selves. We are ecstatic to reveal this new version of us to the world and hope you will love it as much as we loved creating it.”