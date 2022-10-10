Lupin unveils new campaign for Lupizyme Plus

10 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Contract Advertising has rolled out a new campaign for Lupin’s over the counter Lupizyme Plus digestive aid syrup.

Speaking on this, Anil Kaushal, Head OTC Business, Lupin said: “Lupizyme Plus has been a category leader for years. To take the brand to the next level, it’s important to make the brand a conversation leader. This idea is the next step in that regard, to build engagement with our audiences, start conversations and make the brand top of mind when it comes to gut health.”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract Advertising: “The story of a life told in the format of documentary has a different level of engagement. And with the Gut Whisperer, we got a chance to disrupt traditional OTC communication conventions. And with Lupin, we had a great client who immediately saw the potential of this idea.”