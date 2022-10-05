Lowe Lintas’ crafts for HP Spectre range

04 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

HP India, has launched its latest range of HP Spectre laptops with a multi-film campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi.

Talking about the campaign, Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India said: “The AI-based features of the new HP Spectre line-up are designed to help you thrive in today’s hybrid world. The campaign brings alive 3 such truly unique features. We hope to inspire everyone to ‘Be your Best You’ as you navigate seamlessly across the hybrid environment.”

Added Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas : “Sometimes all it takes is going back to basics. Make the product feature the front and centre of the communication. And that is just what we did. To this mix, Sidhant Mago added characters that are steeped in modern folklore – start up founders. And finally, the casting took these films to the next level.”