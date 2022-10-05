Joy Mohanty is CCO, Dentsu Creative

04 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Joy Mohanty as its Chief Creative Officer. He will report into Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer of the agency.

Mohanty will be instrumental in accelerating the agency’s growth in the North India region.

Commenting on the appointment, Gahlaut said:, “Dentsu Creative is transforming into a powerhouse of creativity. We are rapidly building capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving industry. However, the tallest structures are built on strong foundations. Joy’s appointment is, thus, vital to our plan for times ahead. He is a veteran who has worked on some of the most groundbreaking campaigns. I am certain that his experience will bring solidity and wisdom into the fresh, bubbling cauldron of creativity at dentsu.”