Jagran forays into Tamil market

31 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The HerZindagi.com website will be available in Hindi, English and Tamil HerZindagi.com, the women’s lifestyle website owned by Jagran New Media, has launched a Tamil site, following its success in Hindi and English.

Speaking on the launch of the Tamil site, Bharat Gupta, CEO Jagran New Media said: “Indian digital users are growing exponentially, especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities. It is no surprise that 75% of that growth is coming from Indic language users, compared to a mere 3% of English language users in India. With a brand like HerZindagi, which has already won the trust of its readers in the Hindi heartland, it is the logical next step for us to take this exciting platform to the readers in the south of India.”

Added Associate VP and Business Head of Health and Lifestyle verticals, Megha Mamgain: “Our teams are carefully studying the interests of Tamil readers and creating content that captures regional nuances, is relatable, accurate and a value add to the lives of our readers. We hope to serve this carefully created content to Tamil readers in India and across the world. Taking the learnings from the success of HerZindagi.com in Hindi, we are hoping to put the interest of Tamil women readers on center stage.