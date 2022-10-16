It’s 10 years for Motu Patlu

14 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Leading kids’ entertainment channel has informed that its popular toon icon Motu Patlu has completed 10 years of existence.

Notes a communique: “From being born as characters in kids’ magazine Lotpot, to coming to life on television to being the first ever Indian animated character duo – brought to life by Cosmos Maya – to have their statues at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, Motu Patlu’s meteoric journey has been unmatched

Speaking on the milestone, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said: “Nickelodeon has truly been revolutionary in changing the face of kids entertainment in India. Ten years ago, the Indian kids’ entertainment category was in need of indigenous characters and stories and Nickelodeon, with the launch of Motu Patlu, successfully paved the way. With Motu Patlu, we built not just endearing characters but an iconic brand that has gone to be a category gamechanger amongst all stakeholders- kids, parents and our advertisers. We are thankful to our patrons and delighted on completing 10 very successful years and look forward to the next 10 with enthusiasm and zeal.”

Added Anu Sikka, Creative, Content & Research, Kids TV Network, Viacom18: “A decade ago, when we decided to give life to Motu Patlu on television it was a leap of faith. Not only were we introducing kids to our first homegrown indigenous IP but also introducing kids to two adult but adorable characters in a world dominated by international kid toons. Apart from being an exemplary piece of great storytelling, it is the affability and relatable camaraderie that made the duo a runway hit. From being launched as our homegrown IP to becoming global icons today, Motu Patlu’s width and depth of stories and immense fandom makes it the most successful and largest kids IP in the country. Motu Patlu’s success is a testimony to our deep understanding of kids content and propels us to continue tapping white spaces, launch new IPs and enthrall kids with great stories and characters for India. We are extremely thankful to Lotpot and Cosmos Maya for being a part of this legendary success story.”

Said Ketan Mehta, founder & MD, Cosmos Maya: “Motu Patlu have grown to become icons that have carved a space for themselves in India’s story of homegrown toons and we are elated on being a part of this journey. We are very happy that we were able to bring characters to life that have become an intrinsic part of a kid’s childhood. We are delighted to have partnered with Nickelodeon on this journey which was truly visionary and one that opened avenues for growth for animation industry in India.”