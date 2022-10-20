Interbrand partners Hero MotoCorp to create Vida

20 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Interbrand, the global brand consultancy, has partnered with Hero MotoCorp, formerly Hero Honda, motorcycle and scooter manufacturers, to build the electric scooter brand, Vida.

Said William Woduschegg, Executive Director – Interbrand New York: “The most meaningful work is work that inspires and creates a positive impact on everyone and everything. Vida not only provided us with the opportunity to be part of something bigger and better but to contribute to progress in the relentless effort to save our planet. Partnering with Hero MotoCorp and making an Iconic Move by building a global EV brand with experiences that motivate and captivate a generation that wants to make a difference was simply amazing.”

Added Ashish Mishra, CEO India, and South Asia, Interbrand: “The Brand Purpose is built on a simple insight – that sustainability needs to be universal to be effective, not a niche play of the developed nations alone. For the planet to really escape the scourge of climate change, the whole world needs to be included in the transition to a conscious mobility ecosystem. Vida has focused on a rigorous development of the ecosystem beyond products. We believe, this is the best time for Indian brands to deploy purpose at scale. A time to leverage our manufacturing capacities backed by world-leading technology and brave brands unafraid to lead. Brands that are not content with merely amassing large volumes in the Tier-2 value markets but are determined at playing and winning at the global centre stage.”