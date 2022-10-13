Indiamart launches new brand campaign

12 Oct,2022

By our Staff

IndiaMart, the B2B online marketplace, has launched a new tagline – ‘IndiaMart, aur kya!’ Thus, establishing IndiaMart as an obvious choice for all business needs. It carries the essence of how suppliers from 56 industries rest their faith and trust on IndiaMART to flourish to their fullest and compete with the larger enterprises.

Speaking at the launch of the new tagline “IndiaMart Aur Kya”, Dinesh Gulati, COO, of IndiaMart said: “MSMEs have always been at the core of IndiaMart’s vision of making doing business easy. Over the years, we have witnessed the various challenges that small business owners face while establishing and running a business all by themselves. Therefore, we have evolved our offerings to provide end to end business solutions to enable small businesses at every step of their journey. Via this brand video, we want to present the struggles of a business owner in a relatable manner and showcase how IndiaMART is the inevitable solution for any business need. From business purchasing to sales IndiaMART has become an obvious choice which is reflected in the new tagline – IndiaMART, Aur Kya!”