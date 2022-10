India TV now in UAE

19 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

India TV has launched in UAE, on E Life, part of Etisalat.

Said Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV: “India TV’s aim is to inform and empower global Indians with accurate, in-depth, unfiltered, fact-based journalism without any bias, outrage, or sensationalism and establishing India TV as the best and most trusted place for news. Making India TV available in the UAE is one more step towards our goal.