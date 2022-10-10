Today's Top Stories
- Candere online jewellery portal launches Diwali campaign
- Benny Augustine appointed COO of Dentsu Creative India
- India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari steps down
- Lupin unveils new campaign for Lupizyme Plus
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | With the CCI nod, the Zee-Sony merger is now a certainty. Are the fears of a monopolistic hold over advertising and content pricing unfounded? Given that in the entertainment, you are only as good as your last big hit show
- The Future of Digital India lies in Voice, Video & Vernacular
