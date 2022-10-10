India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari steps down

10 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

India TV has announced that Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari has stepped down after a six-month tenure with the broadcast network. Maheshwari, who had joined India TV in March this year will move on to explore other professional avenues.

Said Ritu Dhawan, the Managing Director of India TV: “India TV thanks Vinay for the passion and commitment he brought to the Company. We appreciate his immense contribution in such a short time. We wish him the best in all his future endeavours.”

Added Maheshwari: “It was great working with India TV group though for a short tenure. Working with Rajatji and Rituji was a wonderful experience. Enjoyed every bit of it. I wish India TV all the success.”