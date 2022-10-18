India TV appoints Puja Sethi as Group Editor – Digital

18 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

India TV has announced the appointment of Puja Sethi as Group Editor – Digital. Her last stint was with Zee Digital as a group Editor. Her career has evolved around Broadcast, Print and digital journalism.

On her appointment, Ritu Dhawan, MD – India TV said: “We welcome Puja to the family. We are sure she will add value to India TV’s digital ecosystem and help us attain the predetermined organisational goals.”