ILT20 unveils trophy for inaugural season in 2023

11 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

International League T20 (ILT20) a 20-over cricket tournament unveiled the coveted trophy for the upcoming inaugural edition of the league, which will be held in United Arab Emirates from January 13-February 12, 2023. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board, unveiled the silver trophy.

Talking about the trophy and the much-anticipated tournament, Rahul Johri, President – Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said: “The unveiling of the ILT20 trophy by His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan in the presence of all team owners and cricket legends marks a momentous milestone in our journey with the Emirates Cricket Board. This distinctive trophy is symbolic of the league’s unparalleled scale and ambition. We are humbled and thrilled that ILT20 is the coveted vehicle for Zee’s re-entry into sports broadcasting. We are enthused with this opportunity to entertain millions of cricket fans across India and globally on both linear television and streaming platform ZEE5.”

The 34-match tournament will have six teams competing to win the coveted ILT20 trophy. The tournament will exclusively air live on Zee’s 10 linear channels in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages as well as on its OTT platform Zee5. The event will be broadcast on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Therai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), & Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) and Zee5 in India and globally.