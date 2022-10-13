IDP Education appoints Weber Shandwick for comms

12 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

IDP Education has appointed Weber Shandwick as its strategic PR agency for India. The agency will oversee all aspects of communication and messaging for IDP India, including corporate reputation, brand awareness, and key stakeholder management.

Said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education: “For IDP Education, we are committed to shaping the future of international education by empowering as many students as we can with the best resources and information to achieve their global goals. Weber Shandwick’s deep expertise in brand communication perfectly aligns with our brand ambition. We are delighted to collaborate with them at this crucial time to strengthen our messaging and communication and are looking forward to it.”

Added Sushmita Bandopadhyay, Executive Vice President, Weber Shandwick: “Overseas education continues to be a precious choice for both students and parents. We are pleased to partner with IDP India in strengthening their position as the preferred choice for students exploring higher education to advance their careers outside the country. We believe Weber Shandwick is well poised to deliver integrated and impactful communications using a channel-agnostic approach.”