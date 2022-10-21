Hyper Connect launches festive campaign for Malabar Jewellers

21 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Malabar Gold & Diamond has launched a new brand campaign. Conceptualised and executed by Hyper Connect Communications, #TheDiamondHappiness attempts to change the discourse on ‘shopping for diamond jewellery for the upcoming festive season.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kiran Khadke- Co-founder & Creative Head, of Hyper Connect said: “The creative idea is anchored in the simple and powerful insight that a diamond is a diamond and you can match the happiness of buying a diamond over any other precious jewellery, hence The Diamond Happiness, the happiness or that sweet emotion felt when you gift your loved ones with the precious diamond. The campaign aims to touch the hearts of consumers and strike endearing emotions of our consumers across wide age groups.”

Added Ankur Pujari– Co-founder & Business Head, of Hyper Connect: “An integrated campaign with a set of 5 films showcasing 5 different emotions when they are surprised by a Diamond Gift this festive season. The campaign will open on digital platforms and seamlessly move to tv, print, influencers and store communication.”