Hoopr.ai launches #HarGharCreator Campaign

04 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Hoopr.ai, the music licensing platform, has launched a new campaign called #HarGharCreator with an ad to celebrate and empower creators across India.

Said Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder & CEO, Hoopr.ai: “We are excited to roll out the #HarGharCreator campaign as part of the Hoopr platform launch. A creator is now emerging in nearly every home across India, and we want to help them find phenomenal Indian music for their videos. Apart from individual creators, the music on Hoopr is also being used by brands, enterprises, and OTT platforms, as it is cleared for use and free from any copyright strikes or takedowns.”

Speaking on the campaign launch, Meghna Mittal, Co-founder & CMO, Hoopr.ai, said, “The creator economy is primed more than ever to grow, and we’re excited to support creators across India. There’s also increased awareness about the need for sourcing licensed music since the awareness on issues such as copyrights has increased. Apart from helping creators, Hoopr will also enable music creators to unlock a new source of revenue for their music.”