H&M Brighter Than Ever campaign

07 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

With the release of the first Brighter Than Ever campaign in 2020, H&M India has released narratives on the shared desire and hope to celebrate the way we used to.

Said Amit Kothari, Regional Head of Customer Activation & Marketing – H&M South Asia: “Each year we continue to build the ‘Brighter Than Ever’ offering, giving it a new narrative that resonates with the ever-evolving times we live in. A visual delight with an undercurrent of magic, we’re proud to associate with such a diverse and talented star cast for this year’s campaign. With the desire to create the best offering for our customers, we are driven to provide a wide range of festive wear across categories that are stylish yet designed for everyday wear at incredible price points.”