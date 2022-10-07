Hiren ‘Shemaroo’ Gada is Prez of Entertainment Content Owners Association

07 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

The Entertainment Content Owners Association of India (ECOA) has elected Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment as its new President. This was announced at the recently held 58th Annual General Meeting of the association. The other officebearers of the association who were elected includes RK Duggal, Vice President, Ashok Jain – Hon. Secretary and Narendra Hirawat – Treasurer.

Said Hiren Gada, CEO-Shemaroo Entertainment: “It’s an honour to be elected as the President of this prestigious association that has been safeguarding the interests of the entertainment content owners of India. I am grateful to all my colleagues and members of the ECOA to entrust me with this responsibility. I look forward to working with the industry leaders to future proof the ownership and distribution of the content with the emergence of technology and web 3.0.”

ECOA, for those not in the know, is a comprehensive apex body dedicated to the causes, growth, promotion, protection, and welfare of all the “Entertainment Content Owners of India” across all genres, languages and formats.