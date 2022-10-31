Havas Life Sorento elevates Sachin Talwalkar to CCO

31 Oct,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Life Sorento, the health, wellness marcom and digital agency of Havas Group India, has elevated Sachin Talwalkar, Executive Creative Director, to Chief Creative Officer.

As a part of his new role, Talwalkar will be responsible for further bolstering the agency’s creative and communications efforts through Havas Life Sorento’s offering in healthcomm. He will also be responsible for expanding the agency’s scope through digital health, health CX and consumer health within India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, effectively making India the hub for Havas Health & You. The aim is to become the ‘go-to’ and cutting-edge healthcomm agency in the region.

Speaking about the elevation, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “Sachin’s elevation is in recognition of the role he’s played in transforming Havas Life Sorento over the last few years. He has brought in better talent and has fostered a climate where they can do their best work while having fun in the process. He has evolved the creative department based on my belief that creatives with traditional and digital skills must work together so that they infect each other and, in the process, become more rounded creatives. Lastly, he’s been a great partner to me, always ready to help out with anything.”

Added Sangeeta Barde, Managing Director, Havas Life Sorento said, “I am confident that with this elevation, Sachin will continue to make a difference to health and wellness communications and create a team of passionate people under him who will set the creative benchmark within the industry and the region.”